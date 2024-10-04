Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 1,178,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,332,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TVTX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $562,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,860. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,921.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $562,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,860. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,707 shares of company stock worth $915,112. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

