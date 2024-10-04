Travere Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 351% compared to the average volume of 572 call options.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,707 shares of company stock worth $915,112 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 747,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 441,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 431,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,226. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

