Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) recently:

10/1/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $15.23. 3,178,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Travere Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $562,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,860. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $562,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,860. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,707 shares of company stock valued at $915,112. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 81,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,711,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.