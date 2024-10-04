Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 164.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRVI. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVI remained flat at $3.02 on Friday. 236,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,770. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trevi Therapeutics

In other news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $116,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 829,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

