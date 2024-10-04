Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

NYSE:TREX opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

