Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 167,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 36.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

