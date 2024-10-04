Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $69.08, with a volume of 1783836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,366,000 after buying an additional 10,576,028 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 433.6% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,659 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 859,100 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.