Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TFPM stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,359. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.14.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,557,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

