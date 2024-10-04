trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price target on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

trivago Stock Performance

Shares of trivago stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.62. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.25 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 41.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of trivago

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth $393,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Further Reading

