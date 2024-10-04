TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Buys 3,997 Shares

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,684.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,684.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TBRG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,111. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TruBridge during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBRG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

