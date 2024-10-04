TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
TruBridge Stock Performance
TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TruBridge will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TruBridge during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TruBridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in TruBridge in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
About TruBridge
TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.
