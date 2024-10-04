Truist Financial Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $119.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $104.63.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

