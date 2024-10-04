Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $24,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 72,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

