Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after buying an additional 939,142 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 66.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 434,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 153,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

Shares of TAP opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

