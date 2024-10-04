Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

