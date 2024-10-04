Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

