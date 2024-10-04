Truist Financial Corp Has $18.71 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

