Truist Financial Corp Has $23.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,805 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

