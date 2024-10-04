Truist Financial Corp Has $23.80 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $460,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RPV stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $89.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.