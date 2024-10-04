Truist Financial Corp Has $28 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,149.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,075.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

