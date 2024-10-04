Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.67% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 429.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 309.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $66.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

