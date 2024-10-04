Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,910,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $483.52 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

