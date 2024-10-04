Truist Financial Corp Sells 22,040 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $22,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,929,000 after buying an additional 190,473 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,003,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 57,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $104.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.93. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $109.04.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.