Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,438 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $260.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $264.18.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.