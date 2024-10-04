Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,481 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

