Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,650 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Markel Group worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,565.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,562.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,556.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

