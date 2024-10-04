Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,808 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after buying an additional 273,658 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,838,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,366.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,815 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,250,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $107.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

