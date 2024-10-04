Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,024 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $237.35 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $269.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.64 and a 200 day moving average of $235.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

