Truist Financial Corp Sells 96,196 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Centene worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Centene by 60.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,799,000 after purchasing an additional 832,318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,042,000 after buying an additional 636,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

