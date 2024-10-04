Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $449.11 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.10 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.78 and its 200 day moving average is $387.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

