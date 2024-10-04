Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DTE Energy by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

NYSE DTE opened at $127.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $129.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

