Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.43 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

