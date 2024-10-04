Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,681,000 after purchasing an additional 95,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,736,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after buying an additional 220,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 32,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AZN opened at $77.93 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

