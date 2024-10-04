Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $215,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

