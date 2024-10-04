Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 348,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 97,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

NYSE WFC opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

