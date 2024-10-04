TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) versus Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ) Critical Survey

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -855.84% -59.83% -35.42% Sorrento Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TScan Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $12.20 million 22.88 -$89.22 million ($1.28) -4.13 Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 0.04 -$572.84 million N/A N/A

TScan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on November 30, 2023.

