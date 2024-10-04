Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.26. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 192,713 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

