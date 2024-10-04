Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 859,053 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

NYSE TWLO opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $435,766.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,821.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock worth $1,822,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

