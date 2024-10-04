Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick John Finn Sells 6,865 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $296,636.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,988,958.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,885 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $115,198.05.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34.

TWST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. 341,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,825. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

