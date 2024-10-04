Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $143,025.10 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $143,025.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,917.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $13,941.18.

On Monday, August 5th, Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. 341,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 613,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 575,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4,133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,891 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $9,462,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after buying an additional 150,260 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

