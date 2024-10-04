Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,468,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 64,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

