Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.21 and last traded at $73.59. 2,860,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 17,869,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,645 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 44,524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 427,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $163,468,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.