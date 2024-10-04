Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ubisoft Entertainment to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HSBC lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBSFY

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.