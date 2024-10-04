UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group
UBS Group Price Performance
Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
