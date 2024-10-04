UBS Group Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $250.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.24.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HUM traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $240.03. 3,568,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.