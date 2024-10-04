UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $44.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.28.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get UDR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UDR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

UDR Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of UDR by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in UDR by 82.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.19%.

About UDR

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.