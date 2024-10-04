UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $283.35 and last traded at $283.35. Approximately 17,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 58,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.39 and its 200 day moving average is $280.31.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,696,926.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,798,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.