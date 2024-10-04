UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Trading 16.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 978,302,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 228,701,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.33.

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

