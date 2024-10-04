Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,500 ($46.82) and traded as high as GBX 3,500 ($46.82). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,500 ($46.82), with a volume of 1,110,150 shares trading hands.

Ultra Electronics Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,723.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,500 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,500.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

