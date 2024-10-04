Unifi, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Unifi in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

NYSE UFI opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. Unifi has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Unifi by 24.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 23.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Unifi by 10.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

